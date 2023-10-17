Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Peterborough last year.

It happened in a residence in the area of Park Street South and Lansdowne Street at around 1 p.m. on April 20, 2022.

Peterborough police said officers found a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Mississauga, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of two suspects, an 18-year-old man and 23-year-old Anthony Powell. The 18-year-old is facing manslaughter and aggravated assault charges, while Powell has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Police said they are not identifying the 18-year-old as he was a youth at the time of the incident; thus his name cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police previously said that the victims and the shooters were "associated with each other."

In a video accompanying the arrest announcement, Peterborough Police Chief Stuart Betts said the 18-year-old was on a release order for robbery and theft under $5,000 when the shooting occurred.

He added that the suspect is also before the courts on 20 additional charges, including six robbery offences and attempted murder using a firearm in connection with carjackings in Peel Region and Toronto.

Meanwhile, Powell was also on a release order at the time of the incident, Betts said, adding that the 23-year-old is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

"I'd like to say thank you to the community for your patience and support as these crimes were investigated. It's not easy for any of us to know that people were willing to come to our community to commit these crimes," Betts said.