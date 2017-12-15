

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Pharmaceutical giant Barry Sherman and his wife Honey Sherman were found dead in a home in Toronto’s York Mills neighbourhood on Friday afternoon, sources confirm.

Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 medical call at a house located at 50 Old Colony Road, which is in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 401.

Firefighters, officers and paramedics arrived on scene just before 12 p.m. and located two bodies inside.

Police have not identified the two deceased people but CP24 has confirmed with two sources the deceased are Bernard (Barry) and Honey Sherman.

Barry Sherman was the chairman of generic drug company Apotex Inc. He and his wife were well known Toronto philanthropists.

Canadian Business magazine recently listed Barry Sherman as the 15th richest person in Canada, with a net worth of $4.77 billion.

Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins tweeted on Friday that the couple had been found dead.

“Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care,” he said in the tweet. “A very, very, sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace.”

Officers said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to reporters in front of the home, Const. David Hopkinson said the victims’ deaths are being treated as suspicious at this time.

“The circumstances of their deaths appear suspicious and we are treating it that way,” he said. “Our investigators are inside (the home) investigating and taking apart the scene.”

“Until we know exactly how they died we treat it as suspicious and once a determination has been made with the pathologist and the coroner then we move forward from there.”

Hopkinson added that the homicide unit has not been called in to investigate this incident.

Neighbours told CP24 the Sherman’s were “the pride of the neighbourhood.”

“I feel awful,” neighbour Sarah Alva said. “They were both the most wonderful people we knew and our hearts goes out to their families.”

“They are the last people you would think something like this would happen to.”

Apotex issued a statement regarding the incident on Friday evening.

“All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” the statement said.

The couple was active members at Mount Sinai Hospital where the couple was donors.

In a statement, the hospital said they were “deeply saddened and shocked” to hear about their deaths.

“Barry and Honey Sherman’s commitment to community, unwavering philanthropic leadership and heartfelt commitment to making a difference in people’s lives was palpable in every interaction with them.”

“Their visible leadership in our hospital and foundation board of directors was infused with warmth, passion and a fierce intelligence. The impact of their generosity is felt in every area of the hospital.”

There is no concern for public safety, Hopkinson said but he urged anyone with further information to call investigators.