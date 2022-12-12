Pharmacists across the province can now directly prescribe the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

Prescriptions by pharmacists, which can be issued starting Monday, can be done both in person and virtually.

Paxlovid, which reduces severe symptoms of COVID-19, is free to patients who have COVID-19 symptoms and a positive PCR or rapid test. The province is requiring people who go to a pharmacy to get the drug to seek treatment within five days of the onset of symptoms. Eligible recipients must also be 60 years of age or older or be at least 18 years old and immunocompromised. Further, adults who are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes with chronic conditions like diabetes, or heart or lung disease can also obtain Paxlovid from a pharmacist.

"By increasing access to these treatments in more convenient ways, we are helping to keep people healthier and reduce COVID-19-related hospital admissions," Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said on Dec. 8, noting pharmacists have already been dispensing the medication at roughly 4,000 locations across Ontario to people with a prescription from their doctor.

“While it is a voluntary program, we are quite optimistic that there will be many pharmacists that choose to do this because it is another pathway for them to assist their patients directly. … So it's really about getting access into community faster."

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, said he anticipates most pharmacies in the province will “take this on."

"For the last several months, (pharmacists have been) dispensing Paxlovid and dealing with some of the complexities in the drug-to-drug interactions, which really leverages (their) expertise, training, and education, now we can reduce the barriers to make sure that more Ontarians have access to this important medication," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press.