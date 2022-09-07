An elementary school in Pickering is currently under hold and secure as police investigate a nearby incident in the community.

The school in question is Glengrove Public School at 1934 Glengrove Rd., which is north of Kingston Road and east of Liverpool Road.

In a tweet, Durham District School Board said students and staff are safe. They are, however, asking “everyone to avoid the area as Durham police manage the situation.”

There is a heavy police presence in that immediate area.

Local police said the investigation is “ongoing” and are also asking people to stay clear of the vicinity.

More to come.