An elementary school in Pickering is currently under hold and secure as police investigate a nearby incident in the community.

The school in question is Glengrove Public School at 1934 Glengrove Rd., which is north of Kingston Road and east of Liverpool Road.

In a tweet, Durham District School Board said students and staff are safe. They are, however, asking “everyone to avoid the area as Durham police manage the situation.”

There is a heavy police presence in that immediate area.

Students and staff @glengrove_ps are safe and currently in a hold and secure for a community investigation. We ask everyone to avoid the area as @DRPS manage the situation. https://t.co/LC6AJYnMam — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DDSBSchools) September 7, 2022

Local police said the investigation is “ongoing” and are also asking people to stay clear of the vicinity.

More to come.