A small airplane has crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed a plane crash took place on 16th Avenue, near Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport.

“Everyone is safe and accounted for at this time,” YRP said in a social media post after the crash.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid 16th Avenue between Woodbine Avenue and Highway 404.

At this point, it is unclear what caused the incident.

CTV News Toronto’s helicopter has captured live images showing emergency services at the scene.

