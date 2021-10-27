A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham on Wednesday morning, the toll road’s operator says.

The plane touched down in the eastbound lanes of the 407 near Woodbine Avenue off ramp sometime before 11 a.m.

An image circulating on social media showed a single engine propeller plane on the roadway, with police vehicles parked behind it.

Reporters at the scene saw two occupants exit the aircraft on foot.

York Regional Police told CP24 the plane took off from Buttonville Airport but soon encountered mechanical issues and was forced to attempt a landing on the 407.