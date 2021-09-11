Health-care workers and local officials are voicing their concerns about planned protests outside hospitals next week.

Dr. Michael Warner, a Toronto ICU physician, said while people are entitled to protest, they should not do it at hospitals.

"It's where people go for safety, for protection, for treatment for love, for peace and sometimes for death," Warner said in a video posted to Twitter.

"They're not the place to be yelling and screaming and intimidating, especially when so many people on the other side of the doors of those hospitals are suffering from the disease that certain people refuse to get vaccinated for."

A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses is organizing the protests that will be held on Monday. In Ontario, the group plans to gather outside five hospitals, including one in downtown Toronto.

In a statement to CP24, Toronto police said they are aware of the event.

"As with all protests and demonstrations, we will continue to monitor the situation, and officers will respond, where appropriate," a police spokesperson said.

This is not the first time demonstrations will be held outside hospitals. Following the announcement of vaccine mandates, hospitals across the country have been targeted by anti-vaccine protesters.

It prompted several health groups to condemn the demonstrations. The head of the Ontario Hospital Association called the events are "disheartening."

"It is a bitter irony that should any of these anti-vaccine protesters get sick or seriously ill from COVID, it will be hospitals and frontline workers that they turn to for care, perhaps even to save their life," OHA President Anthony Dale said in a statement.

The Ontario Medical Association and Canadian Medical Association also released statements, saying that there has been an escalation in anti-vaccine messaging "in certain cities and communities" with some protests "precluding access to much-needed health care settings."

Several city councillors have also expressed their concerns about the planned demonstrations.

"After everything our healthcare workers have been through, and with vulnerable patients inside, it's abhorrent," Coun. Joe Cressy tweeted, adding that he has reached out to city officials to ensure plans to create safe and harassment-free access for patients, staff, and visitors.

Coun. Mike Layton said he has also contacted Mayor John Tory, Toronto police and the city manager.

"We cannot sit back while they harass patients and medical staff," he tweeted.

ICU nurse Birgit Umaigba shared on Twitter that Monday's protest may force some nurses not to come to work on Monday.

Update: hearing some nurse colleagues will not be showing up to work on Monday due to antivaxxer protests scheduled to happen outside of University Health Network. When will authorities step in? — Birgit Umaigba RN, BScN, MEd (@birgitomo) September 11, 2021

She added: "No healthcare worker should have to fear going to work just because of hateful anti-vaxxer protests outside their workplace. Where is Toronto police with all their horses, drones utilized to uproot people from encampments? Why do antivaxxers enjoy so much privilege & protection?"

Warner is urging protestors to contact their elected officials or try other ways to voice their issues.

"Leave the hospitals alone," he said, "Leave the patients alone and let the health-care workers continue to do their work unencumbered."

Hospitals are not the place for anti-vaccination protests. pic.twitter.com/ymeYiustTH — Michael Warner (@drmwarner) September 11, 2021

- with files from Chris Fox