The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Wednesday that the 18 affected Silk and Great Value brand products were made by the third-party manufacturer Joriki Inc., which is located in Pickering, Ont., just east of Toronto.

The CFIA said all the affected products were made on a “dedicated production line,” which has since been disassembled while an investigation continues.

The products, including almond, oat, cashew and coconut-based milk substitutes, were recalled on July 8. Since then, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has confirmed 18 cases of listeriosis, including 12 cases in Ontario, four in Quebec and one each in Nova Scotia and Alberta.

Thirteen of those infected required hospitalization and two individuals in Ontario died as a result of the contaminated products, health officials previously told CTV News Toronto.

People became sick, the CFIA said, between August 2023 and early July 2024 and most of them were adults above the age of 50. At least 15 of the infections started in June and July, CFIA data shows.

Officials said more illnesses linked to the outbreak may continue to be reported in the future because the illness reporting period is between nine and 29 days.

The CFIA said the affected products were distributed across the country.

“No production on this dedicated production line will restart until the necessary corrective measures are implemented and the CFIA is satisfied that any contamination has been identified and eliminated,” the CFIA said in a news release.

Symptoms of listeriosis may start as early as three days after eating contaminated food, but could take up to 70 days after exposure to develop.

The CFIA said symptoms include fever, nausea, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, constipation and muscle aches.

However, in severe cases, the bacteria can spread to the nervous system and causes symptoms like stiff neck, confusion, headache and loss of balance.

People with weakened immune systems and adults over the age of 60 are particularly at risk of developing severe listeriosis symptoms after exposure. Pregnant women and their unborn or newborn baby are also at a heightened risk.

If you believe you have any of the recalled products, a full list of which can be found here, the CFIA says throw them out or return them to the retailer.

If you think you are experiencing symptoms of a listeria infection, contact your doctor.