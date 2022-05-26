Platform tracker: Breaking down each party's election promises
A voter enters a polling station on election day in Carleton Place, Ont., on Thursday, June 12, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
Published Thursday, May 26, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 26, 2022 5:00PM EDT
In the last month alone, politicians have made dozens of new promises in hopes of convincing voters to choose them on election day.
Whether it’s discounted transit fares, cheaper lunches or a rebate on licence plate renewal fees–it seems like Ontario’s political parties have money to spare.
CTVNewsToronto.ca and CP24.com have compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders of the province’s four major parties.
The list below is a snapshot of what each party is promising and is not a full representations of each platform.
Can't see the interactive? Click here.
