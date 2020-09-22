

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a national address to Canadians Wednesday night after the throne speech.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will speak to Canadians directly on the “urgency of fighting COVID-19” as the country faces a second wave of the pandemic.

Trudeau will also speak about how the Liberal government plans to fight COVID-19 and build the economic recovery from the pandemic-related shutdown.

Those plans will also be outlined in the throne speech.

The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

Canada's chief public health office warned today there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.

