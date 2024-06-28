

The Canadian Press





Pierre Poilievre is the only federal leader whose staff would not answer questions about whether their chief intends to participate in Pride events this summer.

Instead, his office is pointing to Melissa Lantsman, the party's deputy leader, who attended a Pride flag-raising ceremony on Parliament Hill earlier this month.

Poilievre has not publicly observed Pride month during cross-country June travels to meet community groups while marking St-Jean-Baptiste Day, Italian Heritage Month and Toronto's Christian Music Festival.

LGBTQ groups across North America celebrate June as Pride month, although festivals and parades happen throughout the summer in different Canadian cities.

The office of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed he will be marching in this weekend's Pride parade in Toronto, a tradition dating from his days as a member of the provincial legislature.

The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed he will be attending summer Pride events across the country, but didn't disclose details.

The office of Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also confirmed he will be participating in Pride events, and Green Leader Elizabeth May has said on social media she will be at gatherings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.