Poilievre's office silent on leader's Pride plans, other party chiefs look to atten
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The office of Poilievre is declining to say if he will will be attending any Pride events this summer, as other federal leaders gear up to attend events across the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 28, 2024 2:40PM EDT
Pierre Poilievre is the only federal leader whose staff would not answer questions about whether their chief intends to participate in Pride events this summer.
Instead, his office is pointing to Melissa Lantsman, the party's deputy leader, who attended a Pride flag-raising ceremony on Parliament Hill earlier this month.
Poilievre has not publicly observed Pride month during cross-country June travels to meet community groups while marking St-Jean-Baptiste Day, Italian Heritage Month and Toronto's Christian Music Festival.
LGBTQ groups across North America celebrate June as Pride month, although festivals and parades happen throughout the summer in different Canadian cities.
The office of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed he will be marching in this weekend's Pride parade in Toronto, a tradition dating from his days as a member of the provincial legislature.
The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed he will be attending summer Pride events across the country, but didn't disclose details.
The office of Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also confirmed he will be participating in Pride events, and Green Leader Elizabeth May has said on social media she will be at gatherings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.