

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 13-year-old boy is in police custody following a North York crash that left another teen seriously injured.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was driving a relative's SUV with a 13-year-old passenger when he collided with a fuel truck near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street at around 5 a.m.

According to investigators, the SUV was travelling southbound on Dufferin Street at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

The SUV also came into contact with a GO Transit bus, which was not carrying any passengers at the time.

The 13-year-old passenger of the SUV was taken to a trauma centre with potentially life-altering injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The teen driving the vehicle has been taken into police custody but officers have not yet said what charges he will be facing.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators,” Toronto police said in a news release issued on Tuesday morning.

The intersection is closed while police investigate the collision.