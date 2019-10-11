

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





More than 80 charges have been laid following a six-month crack down on thefts at LCBO locations in Vaughan.

In a news release issued Friday, York Regional Police said 23 people are facing a combined 86 charges in connection with thefts at liquor stores in the city.

Over the past six months, police say plainclothes and uniformed officers were involved in a “preventative policing” initiative to address the thefts.

In addition to theft charges, police say some suspects were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime, breach of a recognizance, and possession of weapons.

Over the course of the investigation, police say 170 thefts were reported from the six LCBO locations in Vaughan and about $60,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

“Officers continue to work closely with LCBO staff to prevent thefts and other criminal acts and to identify the individuals responsible for these incidents. Excellent quality video surveillance greatly aids in identifying these suspects,” police said in the news release.

“While LCBO employees are trained not to physically intervene in a theft, as this can put customers and employees at risk, they contact police once a theft has occurred, allowing York Regional Police to respond and thoroughly investigate these incidents.”