

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for three suspect wanted in connection with a reported shooting in Rexdale on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Woodlot Crescent, near Finch Avenue and Humber College Boulevard, shortly before 10 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 Sunday night that they found a male in the area suffering from penetrative trauma and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, police confirmed that the victim’s condition has now improved and he is currently in stable condition.

Three suspects are believed to be involved in the incident and investigators say a dark sedan may also be connected to the case.

Police are no longer on the scene but the investigation is ongoing.