Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is “terrorizing” the community.

Investigators announced the probes as part of their newly-minted Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF) at a news conference Wednesday and said five individuals have been arrested so far in connection with three alleged incidents.

Task force lead Supt. Shelley Thompson said of the 29 cases under investigation, nine incidents have involved shootings at local businesses with multiple rounds being fired. No injuries have been reported.

Speaking alongside Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the five arrests represent a ‘big win’ for public safety in the region.

“This was terrorizing our community. This was terrorizing the South Asian community,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.