Two suspects have been arrested and police continue to look for two others in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto last week.

On Saturday, police said they arrested 36-year-old Hussen Elmi and 35-year-old Christopher Williamson and charged them with second-degree murder in the March 6 stabbing near Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Police said there was an altercation between a man and a group of four men. It escalated and resulted in the man being stabbed.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the city's 7th homicide victim of this year.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police released photos of the two outstanding suspects, asking for the public's help in locating them.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier and 27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim.

They are all wanted for second-degree murder. Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

They are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.