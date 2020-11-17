Police have arrested the alleged getaway driver in three brazen homicides, including one that claimed the life of a 12-year-old bystander.

Dante Sebastian Andreatta was walking with his mother on the west side of Jane Street near Stong Court on the afternoon of Nov. 7 when he was struck by a stray bullet that was fired during a suspected gang-related shooting in a nearby parking lot.

On Nov. 9, two men accused of opening fire on three teenage victims that day were arrested in a dramatic takedown by plainclothes police outside a downtown Toronto Canadian Tire store.

Police, however, had been continuing to look for a third suspect, who they said was the alleged getaway driver in the shooting.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Det. Hank Idsinga announced that the suspect was taken into custody after getting off a plane in Halifax on Nov. 12 and was returned to Toronto earlier today.

He said that he has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Andreatta’s death.

He is also facing two additional counts of first-degree murder relating to two other homicides in which he allegedly acted as a getaway driver, Idsinga said.

Those incidents include the shooting of 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins on a busy downtown sidewalk at King Street West and Blue Jays Way on May 27 and the murder of Hamid Zakarie near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue on the morning of Oct. 2.

Police have previously said that Zakarie was shot seconds after loading his five-month old baby into the back seat of a vehicle.

The alleged shooters in both the murder of Jenkins and Zakarie remain outstanding.

“We stood here in front of 31 division last week and said we were going to get everybody that was involved in the murder of that 12-year-old and I think we are at that point today,” Idsinga said in announcing the arrest. “It is a big deal. They are all charged with being a party to offence of murder. It is first-degree murder and if convicted it is mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.”

Idsinga said that all three murders that the suspect is charged in connection with were “gang-related,” though he refused to speculate on “specific motivations.”

He said that the quick arrests following the shooting of Andreatta were helped along by some tips from the public and the review of a significant amount of surveillance footage.

“I don’t think it is any secret that people were just absolutely outraged after Dante was killed,” he said.

Cjay Hobbs, 27, of Toronto, is expected to make his first appearance in court at Finch Avenue West on Wednesday.