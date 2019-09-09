

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say a suspect accused of striking a woman with a handgun and later firing shots at the Vaughan law firm where she works has been taken into custody.

According to police, on Aug. 29 officers were called to a plaza on Rutherford Road, west of Highway 400, for a report of a woman being threatened with a handgun.

Police say the woman, who was an employee of a law firm in the plaza, was sitting in her vehicle with the window down when a suspect approached her and stuck his gun in the window.

According to investigators, the suspect made demands, threatened the victim, and hit her with the gun.

The suspect fled the area in a beige-coloured SUV.

A little over a week later, police say they believe the same suspect returned to the law firm and fired shots into the building.

Employees were inside the firm at the time but no one was injured.

Police say after receiving tips from the community, officers were able to identify a suspect.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Qalid Abderezak, of Toronto, was taken into custody on Saturday in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service’s Emergency Task Force.

Abderezak is facing several charges, including attempted murder, extortion, robbery, and assault with a weapon.