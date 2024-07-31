Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the theft of approximately $25,000 in goods from three downtown stores over the last month.

Police say that the suspect attended retail locations near Yonge and Dundas streets on 13 occasions between June 20 and July 19.

It is alleged that he stole a “variety of merchandise" from the store, estimated to be worth approximately $25,000.

Last week, police issued a warrant for a suspect’s arrest in the case and made a public appeal for information about his whereabouts.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police announced that 22-year-old Toronto resident Muhye Alzghoul was arrested over the weekend and has been charged with 13 counts of theft under $5,000.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information about the matter to come forward.