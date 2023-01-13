A 28-year-old man from Scarborough has been arrested in connection with a shooting behind an Ajax plaza that wounded seven people this past August but police are still looking for at least two other suspected shooters.

The incident took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 1 while a “customer appreciation party” was being held at the rear of Dam Foods on Hardwood Avenue south of Highway 401.

Police have said that one of the suspects was at that party and got involved in a verbal altercation with some patrons. He left the premises but it is alleged that he returned hours later and opened fire.

In a news release issued on Friday police announced that 28-year-old Bilal Khan has since been charged with numerous firearm-related offences in connection with the shooting, including pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Police, however, said that investigators are still seeking information about “two other involved shooters.”

Police have also not provided specific information about Khan’s alleged role in the shooting.

“The investigation is still currently on going and the charges that have been laid are based on the evidence we have at this time,” Sgt Joanne Bortoluss told CP24.

The arrested of a suspect in connection with the shooting comes months after police released surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle that was seen driving through the parking lot of the plaza as shots initially rang out.

On Friday, police told CP24 that the vehicle remains outstanding and that investigators are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about its whereabouts to come forward.

So far no descriptions have been released for the two additional suspects still being sought.