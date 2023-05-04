Police have charged five people, all of whom were bound by release orders or weapons prohibitions, following the botched armed robbery of a jewellery store in Brampton last month.

Police say that the suspects were all armed with firearms and other weapons when they attended a store in the McLaughlin Road and Wanless Drive at around 11 a.m. on April 6 and attempted to force their way inside.

The suspects, however, were not successful and ultimately fled the area in a Dodge Durango with no licence plates.

Police say that investigators were subsequently able to identity one of the culprits and several associated addresses throughout the GTA.

Multiple search warrants were then executed, leading to the arrest of all five suspects and the laying of 53 criminal charges.

Police say that four firearms were seized, as well as a bulletproof vest, 370 lbs of cannabis, a Taser, a quantity of jewelry and more than $65,000 in cash.

Three of the suspects were bound by weapons prohibitions resulting from previous convictions while the other two were on judicial release orders for matters currently before the courts, police say.

“Incredible work by our central robbery team and tactical units in safely apprehending these violent culprits, all of whom were either on existing judicial release or weapons prohibition orders for violent offences,” Insp. Sean Brennan said in a press release. “The multiple firearms and evidence seized are significant and posed a serious threat to communities throughout the GTA.”

For a full list of suspects and the charges they are facing follow this link.