

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a teenager in connection with an alleged scam involving the fraudulent sale of Toronto Raptors tickets.

Police say that the suspect initially used a Twitter account to contact Raptors fans and have them sign up for a membership to get “exclusive access” to premium seats for games during the 2017-2018 season.

It is alleged that the suspect then arranged to sell Raptors game tickets to the victims but never actually delivered the tickets as promised.

The victims were all defrauded between April and November of last year, police say.

On Saturday, police arrested a male suspect who was 17 at the time of the alleged frauds. He is charged with eleven counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Police say that they believe there may be additional victims that have not yet come forward.