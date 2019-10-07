

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people have been arrested and two more are at large following a stabbing outside of a high school in Hamilton that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Emergency crews were called to Dunsmure Road and Ivon Avenue, outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, just before 1:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Hamilton Paramedics said they transported the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries to Hamilton General Hospital. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Det. Sgt. Bereziuk told reporters Monday night that the victim's mother was with him at the time of the incident.

"She's witnessed something horrible," Bereziuk said. "She's devastated."

He said two male suspects, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old, were located and arrested not far from the crime scene.

A third male suspect was also later arrested, Bereziuk said.

"It should be known that this incident was captured on video. We are in possession of that," he said.

When asked about reports of a video of the incident circulating on social media, Bereziuk said they are investigating.

"We'll definitely have a look at that. We're going to want the details from that."

Bereziuk said they are looking for two more suspects.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black female, in her early teens, with long black hair. She was wearing a black coat, possibly with a black t-shirt underneath with white writing, and black shoes with white stripes and white laces.

The second suspect is described as awhite male, in his early teens. He was wearing white shoes, dark pants, a grey long-sleeved shirt and a black backpack.

Bereziuk said some of the suspects are students at the school.

"I'm aware of a relationship between the victim and the suspects," he said. However, he could not provide any details on the extent of the relationship.

Bereziuk said they have not recovered the weapon, which police believe is a knife. He is asking the people in the neighbourhood to check their property.

"It's a complete disregard for human life, which is extremely concerning for people of such a young age," he said.

Charges have not yet been laid.

Eight schools in the area were under a hold and secure following the assault. However the order was lifted at around 2:40 p.m.

In a statement, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said they are “shocked” anddon't tolerate acts of violence.

“Our hearts are broken by the news that a 14-year-old student has died. There are no words that can begin to describe how shocked we are to learn about this loss. Our thoughts are with the student’s family and loved ones," the school stated.

"We must always promote acts of kindness and peace for the sake of our entire Hamilton community."

The school’s principal said in a letter to families that flags will be lowered at the school for three days to show respectfor the victim.

The fatal incident marks Hamilton's ninth homicide of the year.