Police have arrested two suspects and issued a warrant for two others as they continue to investigate a dramatic spike in carjackings in Toronto, with 182 incidents so far this year.

Toronto police made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon as they provided an update on their investigations into a rash of violent carjackings happening across the city.

Police said there have been 182 carjackings so far this year compared to the 102 carjackings in 2021.

The latest arrests pertain to a number of carjackings which took place in August and September.

“Also today, 56 vehicles that have been stolen in these carjackings have been recovered. Many of these investigations are active and ongoing and we're working with police services across every jurisdiction to solve these crimes in a timely fashion,” Insp. Rich Harris from the Hold Up Squad said at the news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters.

Valerie Torres-Lizcano, 18, of Toronto, has been arrested in connection with a number of Scarborough carjackings and faces 14 charges, including robbery with firearm, disguise with intent and conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

Meanwhile, police have issued an arrest warrant for Jasmine Oung, 18, of York Region. She is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police have released an image of Oung and are urging her to contact a lawyer and turn herself into the nearest police station.

Harris also identified another suspect that has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking in Etobicoke this past summer.

Toronto resident Hamzah Hussein, 18, faces 12 charges including robbery with firearm, possess firearm With ammunition and possession Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

More to come.