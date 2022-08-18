Two people have been charged after allegedly shooting at five people in Brampton last week.

Peel police said it happened on Aug. 11 before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment building near Dixie Road and Queen Street.

Five people were in a greenspace behind the building when a man and a woman allegedly fired shots at them, police said.

Two people were injured in the shooting and were taken to hospital, including one in serious condition.

On Thursday, police announced that they arrested two suspects after executing search warrants at several Brampton homes.

Jaheim Powell, 19, and Emely Nagulendran, 23, both from Brampton, have each been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Powell is facing additional charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.

Police continue to urge anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).