A Barrie woman was arrested in Markham after she was found asleep at the wheel of an idling pickup truck with two loaded handguns as well as various illegal drugs allegedly stashed inside.

On Friday at around 8 p.m., York police officers observed a white pickup truck idling behind a business on Bodrington Court.

“When they approached, they found a woman asleep behind the wheel,” police said in a press release.

“Upon search of the vehicle, officers located two loaded Glock handguns converted to fully automatic, two high-capacity magazines, a third auto switch that essentially allows a semi-automatic firearm to be converted to fully automatic and a large quantity of cash.”

Police say that approximately 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 185 grams of fentanyl was also seized.

“Search warrants were executed in relation to the incident and additional controlled prescription medication held for the purpose of trafficking was located along with approximately 28 grams of cocaine,” the release read.

Amada Yolanda Camacho, 33, is facing a total of 23 charges, including two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, and possession for the purpose of trafficking various controlled substances.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this arrest to contact the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7772, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.