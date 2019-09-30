

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

Police said a woman was walking in the area of Peter Street and Adelaide Street West around 5:00 a.m. when a man allegedly walked up from behind, grabbed her, and forced her into a nearby alleyway.

It is alleged that in the alleyway, the man sexually assaulted the woman.

Police said the woman fought back and the man fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a grey coat.

Police said the victim could only give a description of one of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.