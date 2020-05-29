

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Services Board is calling on the SIU to provide “regular public updates” as they continue to probe the death of a woman who fell from an apartment building balcony near High Park on Wednesday night.

Relatives have said that 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet was in the midst of a mental health crisis and that they called police to the apartment building near Bloor Street and High Park Avenue in order to get her help.

Police, meanwhile, have said that they were called to the building for an assault call and not a person in distress.

There is not a lot of information about what happened next but at some point Korchinski-Paquet asked to go to the washroom inside her apartment and was followed in by several officers, according to a lawyer for her family.

She then fell to her death some time later.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Toronto Police Services Board said that “everyone wants and deserves answers” about what happened and that it is important the SIU conduct its investigation into the incident “as expeditiously as possible.”

The board also took the relatively unusual step of calling on the SIU to provide regular updates about the status of its investigation.

“This will bring additional transparency to the process and enhance public confidence,” the statement said.

Subject officer being interviewed today

Police are prevented by law from discussing a case once the SIU invokes its mandate, so any information about what happened inside the apartment can’t come from them.

In a release issued on Friday afternoon, the SIU said that it is continuing to “make progress” in its investigation into the events leading up to Korchinski-Paquet’s death but can’t “make any further comment with respect to what happened” at this point.

They said that that they have already interviewed four of the five witness officers and will be interviewing the subject officer later today. They say that investigators have also spoken to several civilians “who were able to shed some light on what transpired” and conducted a canvas of the area in order to locate video footage.

“A great deal of information has made its way into the public domain, but it is too soon for the SIU to confirm or deny the validity of what is being said,” the statement reads. “We urge all parties to avoid rushing to any conclusions about the events in question before the investigation is complete.”

Union calls for patience

Korchinski-Paquet’s mother Claudette Beals-Clayton told reporters on Thursday that she had asked police if they could take her daughter to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and that she instead “ended up dead.”

The family’s lawyer also said that they were “extremely concerned that in recent times, people with mental health distress issues across North America are ending up dead after interactions with the police.”

It should be noted that none of Korchinski-Paquet’s relatives were actually inside the apartment at the time of her death.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, the head of the union representing Toronto police officers said that it is important that people withhold judgement until all the facts and evidence are available.

“In the absence of information people are just putting out this type of narrative based on nothing, demonizing our police officers without any facts or evidence,” Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said. “It is just completely wrong and what we are saying is let’s get the facts and evidence and then that would be the appropriate time to have that discussion.”

The SIU has said that it will publicly release its findings as soon as the investigation is completed.