

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man is facing charges after police say he falsely reported a shooting at a Burlington home in order to get police to come to the residence to investigate missing property.

On April 16 at around 7:45 p.m. police responded to an address on Walkers Line after receiving a call from a man who said a female had been shot at the residence.

According to investigators, the report prompted a large emergency response involving police and paramedics.

When officers arrived on scene, they soon discovered that the shooting did not actually occur.

Police allege that the call was made by the man to “expedite police response to a separate report in regards to missing property.”

“Police would like to remind the public that 911 is only to be used in an emergency,” Halton Regional Police wrote in a news release issued Wednesday.

“It is a criminal offence to make a false 911 call and such hoaxes divert first-responders from actual emergencies.”

Zach Gerdes, of Burlington, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with public mischief and conveying a false message.