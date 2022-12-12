Toronto police were called to a mosque in Scarborough Monday after an intruder allegedly assaulted an imam during morning prayers.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto (IFT) at 441 Nugget Ave., which is near Markham Road and McLevin Avenue.

According to the mosque, the imam was “assaulted.”

“Two brave congregants quickly held him back and called 911,” IFT wrote in a tweet.

“Toronto police took the individual and are investigating. We advise the community to keep safe.”

This morning at Fajr prayers an intruder distrusted the congregational prayer while in session. He assaulted our imam. Two brave congregants quickly held him back and called 911. @TorontoPolice took the individual and are investigating. We advise the community to keep safe. — Islamic Foundation (@iftlive) December 12, 2022

Toronto police told CP24 that this the assault was minor in nature and that no one was injured.

They also said that it is not being investigated as a hate crime as the person arrested has mental health issues.

No charges have been laid.

In a tweet, Toronto Mayor John Tory expressed his concerns about this morning's incident, adding he's "relieved to learn no one has been hurt."

"Places of worship should always be safe places for all of our residents," Tory wrote.

"I'm thankful for the congregants who stepped in to help and to Toronto Police for responding to this incident and investigating."