An 18-year-old man is facing several charges after police said they seized a gun following his alleged attempt to evade officers during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Friday.

Peel police said they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Confederation Parkway and Agnes Street around 9 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly tried to flee the scene, but police said he was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said a loaded semi-automatic Smith and Weston .40 calibre firearm was seized.

Trequan Lodge, of Toronto, was charged with flight from a peace officer, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm in a careless manner, knowledge of an unauthorized firearm, tampering with a serial number of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order, failing to comply with an undertaking, failing to comply with release order, and possession for the purpose – cocaine.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.