Police charge 30-year-old Ottawa man in death of four-month-old infant
An Ottawa police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. Ottawa police say they have charged a 30-year-old man in the death of an infant, more than a year after the incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 14, 2024 1:59PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2024 2:03PM EDT
A 30-year-old man from Ottawa is facing a murder charge in the 2023 death of a four-month-old girl.
Ottawa police say they've been investigating the case since the girl's death on May 6 of last year.
On that day, they say they were called to a home on Genest Street in the city's Vanier region.
The man is now facing charges of second-degree murder and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Police have not shared details about the relationship between the suspect and the infant.
The accused is set to appear in court today.