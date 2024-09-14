

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press





A 30-year-old man from Ottawa is facing a murder charge in the 2023 death of a four-month-old girl.

Ottawa police say they've been investigating the case since the girl's death on May 6 of last year.

On that day, they say they were called to a home on Genest Street in the city's Vanier region.

The man is now facing charges of second-degree murder and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police have not shared details about the relationship between the suspect and the infant.

The accused is set to appear in court today.