Police in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.

The investigation, known as “Project Woodlands” focused on sexual assaults which occurred in Peel, Halton and Waterloo between 1992 and 1995.

Peel and Halton police said Wednesday that a suspect from British Columbia was taken into custody on March 3 in connection with the investigation.

They said 64-year-old Richard Neil is now facing more than 20 charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and administering a noxious thing with intent.

He was held for a bail hearing, police said.

"There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victims, and no additional information is being released at this time," Peel and Halton police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about the case to reach out to police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.