York Regional Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third suspect following an attempted break-and-enter at a home in King Township last week.

Officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and King Road last Friday just before 2 a.m. for reports of a break-in.

When they arrived, officers engaged in a brief foot pursuit as the suspects tried to flee. Police said the suspects were allegedly observed breaking into a vehicle at a nearby residence prior to the officers’ arrival.

One suspect was shortly arrested, while another was apprehended with the help of the canine unit and the air support unit.

On Tuesday, police released footage from the chopper when the second suspect was located and taken into custody.

“I think I got him,” an officer can be heard saying radio after spotting the suspect. “He’s in an industrial yard further west to where you are, hopping fences.”

The video then shows the canine unit arriving in the yard. “He’s going to be hiding behind the minivan door,” the officer says.

After a brief search, the suspect was found and handcuffed.

Investigators have also since determined the vehicle the suspects used was stolen in Toronto earlier this year.

As a result, police announced on Tuesday that the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Tibor Orgona and 18-year-old Dzifa Amah, have been charged with several offences including two counts of loitering or prowling at night on other person’s property and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said Orgona was bound by a release order for unrelated offences at the time of the incident.

The charges have yet to be tested in court.

Meanwhile, a third suspect remains outstanding, and no description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7142 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.