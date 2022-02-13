

Noushin Ziafati and Jordan Press, The Canadian Press





Protesters decrying COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government itself were moved from the mouth of a crucial trade route with the United States on Sunday, while another group stationed in Ottawa appeared to agree to leave residential streets after more than two weeks encamped in the capital's core.

The moves at opposite ends of Canada's most populous province came as protests continued around the country in support of those who first arrived in Ottawa more than two weeks ago.

Officers in Windsor, Ont., arrested and moved protesters at the foot of the busy Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, towing vehicles at the protest site and barring others from arriving on scene.

The plan was to have the bridge open to traffic by the end of day, resuming hundreds of millions of dollars in daily cross-border trade between Canada and the United States.

But despite the show of force as a line of officers marched on demonstrators who had clogged traffic on the key trade corridor, protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued to wave Canadian flags and holler the word “freedom,” with one shouting into a megaphone, “This is a peaceful protest.”

Wearing a Canadian flag around her shoulders, Windsor resident Karen Parrinello said she's been coming out to demonstrate since Thursday evening and plans to be there for the long haul.

“As long as it takes, I'll keep coming back. I can't stay here all day, but I'll come back here a couple hours a time every day until it's better, until all the mandates are gone and we have our freedoms back,” she said.

Police in Windsor had negotiated with protesters over the weekend to get them to leave, warning of arrests if they kept bridge traffic at a standstill.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge with the Windsor Police Service said roughly a dozen people were arrested and are now facing mischief charges. A few vehicles were towed, he added, all with no violence from protesters or force from police.

“That's been one of our goals from the onset of this entire operation is to be able to have a peaceful solution,” Betteridge told reporters at an outdoor briefing.

While Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed his thanks to police, he issued a similar statement to residents of his border city who “respected the process needed to find a resolution.”

“Canada is a nation that believes in the right to freedom of speech and expression, but we are also bound by the rule of law,” Dilkens said in a statement.

Hours later, his counterpart in Ottawa, Mayor Jim Watson, released letters between himself and organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy about a deal to move some of the 400 vehicles encamped downtown to Parliament Hill and away from residential neighbourhoods.

The correspondence between the two sides shows that convoy organizers agreed to start moving trucks toward Wellington Street that runs in front of Parliament Hill, as well as a host of parliamentary buildings including the Prime Minister's Office. Those moves, according to the letter from organizers, will get underway on Monday.

If they happen before the noon deadline that Watson set in his letter, Ottawa's mayor agreed to meet with the protesters who, on Sunday, turned intersections once busy with traffic into dance floors with loudspeakers and draped themselves in the Canadian flag as they wandered downtown streets amid idling vehicles and semis.

In a note to city councillors, Watson's office said any movement of trucks wouldn't be “a long-term solution to the occupation,” but a step to reduce the impact on those who live in the area.

Residents who have become frustrated with a lack of movement on the situation joined with a local city councillor and provincial politician to block a convoy on its way to join up with demonstrators downtown.

Sean Burgess said the spontaneous counter-protest, organized late Saturday evening, should be a clear signal to federal, provincial and local leaders about ending what even Watson has described as an illegal occupation of the capital's core.

“Ottawa is not the dull city all of Canada thinks, but it's certainly not a city of people who get out in the street and become activists, particularly spontaneously,” Burgess said by the line of counter-protesters.

“So when you see people in a neighborhood like Old Ottawa South, who would rather complain, and litigate, so to speak, rather than take direct action on the streets, standing in front of trucks saying to the cops, 'fine, arrest me,' then you know that something has gone really too far.”

In a statement Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford called anew on protesters in Ottawa to leave, while praising the Windsor police, Ontario Provincial Police and RCMP officers who worked to reopen the Ambassador Bridge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.

- With files from Justin Tang and Marie Woolf in Ottawa