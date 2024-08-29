Toronto police are asking for help finding man accused of sexual assault after being hired to do some renovations.

Police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street on the morning of Aug. 18, for reports of a sexual assault.

Officers said the accused was hired to do renovations by the victim. When he showed up for work in the area, police allege he sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to get away, police add.

Last week, police released a photo of the suspect and asked for help identifying him.

In a news release issued on Thursday, Toronto police said they had identified the suspect, Luis Alberto Benitez Felix. The 52-year-old wanted for sexual assault and an indecent act remains at large.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.