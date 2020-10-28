Police are continuing their extensive search for a 15-year-old Bradford boy who has now been missing for nearly five days.

Siem Zerezghi was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at his home in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area of Bradford.

Police say that there is “no indication” that Zerezghi had any kind of dispute or argument with his family that would have prompted him to leave, adding to the mystery of his disappearance.

“It goes without saying that this a period of time that has passed so we are concerned for his wellbeing,” Sgt. David Phillips of the South Simcoe Police Service told reporters during a brief update late Wednesday afternoon. “We have no indication that there is any sort of issues, we would just like to see him brought home safely. Our main goal is to find him alive and well.”

Police began a “large-scale” search for Zerezghi in Bradford this morning with support from the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue Team.

Phillips said that officers have already covered “an encouraging amount of ground,” with particular attention being paid to backyards and wooded areas.

He said that the search will be put on hold with the arrival of nightfall but will then resume in the morning with the same amount of resources dedicated to it.

In addition to the ground search, police are also utilizing drones to examine more secluded areas.

“At this point we are looking for tips from the public. Maybe somebody has seen Siem in another community,” Phillips said. “We are appealing to our neighbouring communities in York, Toronto and Peel. If anybody has had any sightings of him we would love to hear about it.”

Zerezghi is described as Black, five-foot-eleven with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes.