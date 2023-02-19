Police had to corral 15 pigs that escaped their home and had been wandering down a highway Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for South Simcoe Police told CTV News Toronto the call came a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. after a drove of pigs were seen walking along Highway 89 and 10th Side Road in New Tecumseth, Ont.

The pigs had managed to escape by getting under a fence and were seen walking across the road to a neighbouring property, police said.

Officers said they were able to corral the drift of pigs to safety until their owners were able to pick them up.

Our officers will tell you every day is different and this pig tale is proof. Today B platoon was dealing with a call at Highway 89/10 Sideroad for 15 pigs on the road! Officers corralled the fugitive farm animals to safety and the owner attended to pick them up. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Sk2S0RMx36 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) February 19, 2023

South Simcoe Police said anyone who see wildlife on the roadway and are concerned for their well-being should contact local police.