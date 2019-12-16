

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A joint statement on the ongoing investigation into the murders of Barry and Honey Sherman will be released by police and the couple's family today.

The statement will be provided at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters and the Sherman family will not be in attendance.

The update comes as the family marks two years since the mysterious murders of the billionaire couple, who were found dead in their mansion at 50 Old Colony Road on Dec. 15, 2017.

Their bodies, which were discovered by a realtor who was selling the home, were found with belts around their necks that were attached to a railing located on the deck of the swimming pool in the basement.

The home has since been demolished.

Their deaths were initially deemed to be “suspicious” but about six weeks later, homicide detectives confirmed that the Shermans were the victims of a targeted, double homicide.

The family, who hired a private investigator to probe the murders shortly after the two were found dead, has offered a $10-million reward to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the couple’s killer.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not publicly identified any possible suspects.

Insp. Hank Idsgina will be on hand for today's news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.