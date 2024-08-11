

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police say they have found the body of a man in his 80s who went missing late on Friday after a roadway collapsed and he was swept into the Batiscan River in the province's Mauricie region.

Police say the man was discovered in the municipality of Lac-aux-Sables on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man went missing on the day that post-tropical storm Debby drenched Southern Quebec, washing out roads, flooding basements and knocking out power across the province.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Montauban around 11:30 p.m on Friday, but dangerous conditions in the area made it difficult for police to search the riverbanks.

Drones and a helicopter were deployed to assist in the search.

Police say they are investigating in collaboration with the coroner’s office to determine what led to the death.