Police find body of missing man in his 80s who was swept up in Quebec river
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 11, 2024 5:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2024 5:48PM EDT
Quebec provincial police say they have found the body of a man in his 80s who went missing late on Friday after a roadway collapsed and he was swept into the Batiscan River in the province's Mauricie region.
Police say the man was discovered in the municipality of Lac-aux-Sables on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man went missing on the day that post-tropical storm Debby drenched Southern Quebec, washing out roads, flooding basements and knocking out power across the province.
Emergency services were called to the scene in the municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Montauban around 11:30 p.m on Friday, but dangerous conditions in the area made it difficult for police to search the riverbanks.
Drones and a helicopter were deployed to assist in the search.
Police say they are investigating in collaboration with the coroner’s office to determine what led to the death.