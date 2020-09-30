Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot on footpath near a commercial plaza in Brampton late on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police Const. Kyle Villers said police were called to a pathway near McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard in Brampton for a report of a gunshot heard.

They arrived to find a man suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

In a news release issued late on Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Brampton resident Adrian Ebonka.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers.