

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified the 18-year-old Toronto man who was killed in a daylight shooting in Scarborough’s Tam O’Shanter neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and when they arrived on scene, they located an 18-year-old man, now identified as Elliott Reid-Doyle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reid-Doyle was rushed to hospital via emergency run but died a short time later.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading south on Birchmount Road.

A detailed suspect description has not been provided but police previously said that he was described by witnesses as a black male with puffy hair.

The shooting prompted police to place two nearby high schools under lockdown but investigators later confirmed that the Reid-Doyle was not affiliated with the schools in any way.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers anonymously.