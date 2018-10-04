Police ID man gunned down in Scarborough on Wednesday
Police have released a photo of 18-year-old Elliott Reid-Doyle, who was shot and killed in Scarborough on Wednesday. (Toronto Police Service/ handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 2:02PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 4, 2018 2:03PM EDT
Police have identified the 18-year-old Toronto man who was killed in a daylight shooting in Scarborough’s Tam O’Shanter neighbourhood on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and when they arrived on scene, they located an 18-year-old man, now identified as Elliott Reid-Doyle, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Reid-Doyle was rushed to hospital via emergency run but died a short time later.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading south on Birchmount Road.
A detailed suspect description has not been provided but police previously said that he was described by witnesses as a black male with puffy hair.
The shooting prompted police to place two nearby high schools under lockdown but investigators later confirmed that the Reid-Doyle was not affiliated with the schools in any way.
Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers anonymously.