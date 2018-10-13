

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto homicide detectives have identified a 19-year-old man sought in the shooting death of Elliott Reid-Doyle in the parking lot of a Scarborough strip plaza earlier this month.

On Oct. 3 at about 1:30 p.m., Elliott Reid-Doyle, 18 was in the parking lot of a plaza at 7 Bonis Avenue, near Birchmount Road, when he ran into an armed male.

Det. Leslie Dunkley said Reid-Doyle and the male spoke for less than a minute before the suspect drew a firearm and shot him several times.

Paramedics got the scene and rushed him to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, detectives released an eight-second-long video clip of the suspect they believe was responsible for Reid-Doyle’s death.

On Saturday, they said they identified the suspect as Amal Jones of Toronto.

Detectives said on Friday he is being sought for first-degree murder, but said on Saturday he is actually sought for second-degree murder.

He is described as a black male, standing five-feet-ten inches to six-feet-two inches tall, with a slim build.

Jones was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, with black hair in cornrows tied at the back.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-7400.