

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man found stabbed at an east-end apartment building on Sunday morning has been identified as a 48-year-old resident of Toronto.

Police say they were called to a building in the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a fight in a second-floor hallway.

When officers arrived at the apartment building, a man was found suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, police said the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Robert Joseph Walker.

The homicide unit is now leading the investigation but no arrests have been made.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions but say they are searching for multiple suspects and witnesses who investigators believe fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.