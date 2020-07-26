Hamilton Police are investigating its 10th homicide of the year after a 20-year-old man was found dead.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at an address on Binbrook Road, police said.

Police were reportedly called to a home due to a disturbance.

The victim has been identified by police as Brock Breck, of Binbrook.

His cause of death has not been released.

Police said they believe there was an interaction between the suspects' vehicle and the victim's vehicle.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

Several roads in the area are closed as police continue to investigate.