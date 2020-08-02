

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is dead and another man suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in an industrial area of Vaughan on Sunday morning, York Regional Police say.

Investigators say a male victim walked in to a Toronto hospital just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said they later learned the shooting occurred at a building at 30 Freshway Drive, a roadway that passes beneath Highway 407 between Jane and Keele streets.

They arrived at the building and found a man deceased at the scene. Police have identified him as Oshaine Channer, of Peel Region.

Const. Laura Nicolle said there might have been a party or a gathering of an unknown number of people in the area hours before the shooting.

"We don't know exactly when the shooting took place," Nicolle said. "We didn't get any calls for sounds of gunshots to that location or anything to that effect."

Nicolle said the victim in the hospital is expected to recover.

She noted that investigators are currently canvassing for witnesses and videos to determine how the incident unfolded.

"We don't actually have a timeline specifically for when this shooting took place. For us, we became aware of it early this morning," Nicolle said.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

When asked if the shooting is connected to an incident less than three kilometres way near Jane and Shoreham, where Toronto police responded to reports of shots fired, Nicolle said there is no information at this time to suggest that they are related.

"We are looking again, for anybody who was at that location the night before or anybody even taxis or Uber drivers or anybody who came to pick somebody up from that location that might help us track down some witnesses," Nicolle said.