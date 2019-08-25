

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Halton police have identified the 91-year-old whose death near an Oakville retirement home on Saturday has been deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews were called around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Church and Allan streets, north of Lakeshore Road East.

Police said they located a man on the sidewalk with apparent signs of trauma to the chest.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Edmund Ferrari, of Oakville.

A post-mortem is scheduled on Monday.

Investigators have also released the images of a vehicle seen leaving the area shortly before the discovery of the victim.

It is described as a newer model 4-door, dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf, travelling southbound on Allan Street before turning right to westbound on Lakeshore.

The driver described as male, black, between 30-40 years old, with an average build, and shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a black top, black pants, and possibly with reflective stripe.

Anyone with information about this incident, security camera footage, or dashcam video from Allan St., Church St., Lakeshore Rd. E., Randall St., Reynolds St., Douglas Ave., and the general downtown Oakville area between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.