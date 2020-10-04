Homicide detectives have identified a 36-year-old man shot to death in the ground floor of a Downsview-area apartment building early on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Skipton Court, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Police say three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a first-floor unit.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were transported to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were believed to be serious, paramedics said.

On Sunday, detectives said the man killed was Gary Douglas Gallant of Toronto.

The investigation has so far revealed that a dark-coloured SUV was seen leaving the area in the moments after shots were fired.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam or surveillance footage from the area to contact them at 416-808-7400.