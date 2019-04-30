

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot outside a home in Scarborough’s Woburn area Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Ivy Green Crescent, near Merkley Square, at around 10:30 p.m. on April 28.

Neighbours told CP24 that they heard three or four shots fired before the victim collapsed at the steps of the home.

Paramedics arrived and transported the man to hospital in critical condition.

Early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirmed that the victim died in hospital Monday. He has since been identified as Lawrence Taylor Gannon.

Neighbours previously told CP24 that Gannon lived at the home with his mother and worked as a tow truck operator.

No arrests have been made so far. However police said Tuesday that they are looking for a suspect who was seen fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, with dark brown skin. He has a thin build, stands five-foot-eleven and was clean shaven.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who has information about Gannon’s activities on the day of his murder.