Police identify man killed in targeted shooting in Brampton
Police are looking for the white vehicle seen in this photo as it was observed leaving the area after a shooting. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:36PM EDT
Peel police have identified the man killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting in Brampton last Thursday.
Officers were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Bramsteele Road, west of Highway 410, for a shooting.
They arrived to locate a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Saturday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Aomar Abdolah from Milton.
“Police believe this was a targeted incident and that no evidence suggests any public safety threat,” the news release read.
Investigators also released a photo of a vehicle seen leaving the area shortly after the incident. It is described as a white four-door newer model Scion with black rims.
Police did not release any suspect description.
They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.